Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Boosted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,329,804. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

