WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,091,914. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

