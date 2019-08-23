WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $319,363.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,589.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $288,002.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,572 shares of company stock worth $2,046,791. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

