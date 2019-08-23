WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 4,992 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 488,417 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 756,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,140,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,146,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,150,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 183,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,217.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.17. 436,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

