WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $248,102.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,644,092.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,645.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock worth $6,487,036. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

NYSE TREX traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.41. 33,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

