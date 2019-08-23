WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Trading Up 0.8%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

