Walter L. Krebs Sells 2,910 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total transaction of $1,252,493.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CHE stock traded down $9.51 on Friday, hitting $423.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
