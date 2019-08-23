Walter L. Krebs Sells 2,910 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total transaction of $1,252,493.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHE stock traded down $9.51 on Friday, hitting $423.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $260.03 and a 1 year high of $441.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.