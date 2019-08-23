Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Shares of Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN) fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 80,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,157% from the average session volume of 6,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Walker Lane Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

