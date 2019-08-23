Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.75

Wacoal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $112.75 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

