W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 14.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 642,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,417,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 28.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 37.0% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 193,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. 27,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.