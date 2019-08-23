W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 400.9% in the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,060,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $56,081,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.39. 4,521,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,483. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

