W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 1,485 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 23.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 26.8% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 34,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ryanair by 25.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 603,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 293,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,048. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $103.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.