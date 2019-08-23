vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Ronald O. Perelman Acquires 50,000 Shares

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 50,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,835. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

