VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.12. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 287 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $286,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth $88,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

