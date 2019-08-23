VMware (NYSE:VMW) Shares Down 9.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) fell 9.9% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $183.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. VMware traded as low as $133.00 and last traded at $133.42, 6,679,883 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 398% from the average session volume of 1,342,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.15.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in VMware by 8.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,784 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in VMware by 66.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VMware by 13.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in VMware by 6.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average of $177.28.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

