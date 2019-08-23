VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $6.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

VMW stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.91.

In other news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

