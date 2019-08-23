Vitae Market Capitalization Achieves $36.67 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00019873 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $83,052.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003362 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 17,837,526 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.