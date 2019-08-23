Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Down 5.2%

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.20, approximately 1,016,954 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,246,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Cowen started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $175,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 620.4% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

