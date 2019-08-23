Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after purchasing an additional 622,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,282,743,000 after purchasing an additional 271,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.99. 130,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,899. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

