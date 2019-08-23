Vestor Capital LLC Sells 635 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 48,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 385,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,183. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.98. 3,495,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,455. The company has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

