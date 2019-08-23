Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 31,879 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,879 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 277,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

