Vestor Capital LLC Has $7.35 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 270,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,032. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

