Vestor Capital LLC Buys 133 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $30.59 on Friday, reaching $1,158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,932. The company has a market capitalization of $806.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,170.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,155.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

