Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 8,748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,046,300. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

