Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,952. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $159.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

