Veil (VEIL) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00262526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.01309788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021835 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Veil’s total supply is 31,486,282 coins and its circulating supply is 28,844,452 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

