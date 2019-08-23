Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 77,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,202,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 107,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.97. 236,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,603. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.