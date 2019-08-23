Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,089,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 479,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 382,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,995,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 244,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 237,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR remained flat at $$124.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

