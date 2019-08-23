Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.67. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,937. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

