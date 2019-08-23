Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 57,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

