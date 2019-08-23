Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.18

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 11957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 211,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 461,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

