Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 297,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $164.02. 15,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,610. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

