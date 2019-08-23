Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 87.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,887 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,046,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

