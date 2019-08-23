Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,353,000 after purchasing an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,278,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,442,000 after acquiring an additional 45,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,316,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 78,244 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $116.02. 16,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,064. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

