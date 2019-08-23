ValuEngine Downgrades Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RTRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 339,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 23.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,772,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after buying an additional 717,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth $14,273,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter worth $4,150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 612,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

