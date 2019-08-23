Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,235 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 990,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 185,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

NYSE MTN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $238.26. 92 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.60 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,747,841.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

