Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $347.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.83. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.