US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE USX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,956. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.17.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
