US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Director John C. Rickel purchased 10,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE USX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.41. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,956. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.71 million and a PE ratio of 2.17.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USX. Bank of America cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

