US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland Sells 250 Shares

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $11,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Colin Mcgill Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get US Concrete alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $11,980.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Colin Mcgill Sutherland sold 250 shares of US Concrete stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $11,877.50.

Shares of USCR opened at $44.09 on Friday. US Concrete Inc has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $734.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.