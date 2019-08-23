Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stake Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 77.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M grew its stake in Upland Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 183.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 252,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 163,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 129,622 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $9,163,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $5,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $42.10. 9,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Upland Software Inc has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

