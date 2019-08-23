Universe Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,500.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Universe has a market capitalization of $180,500.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Universe has traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Universe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

