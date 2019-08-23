United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,837 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,944,000 after buying an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,687,000 after buying an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,636,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,434. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

