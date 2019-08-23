United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Trading Down 5.5%

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.75, 769,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,257,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on United Natural Foods to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

The firm has a market cap of $432.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

