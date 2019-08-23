Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86, 1,115,712 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,251,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 11,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 657,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

