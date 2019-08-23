UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price target (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,148.33 ($93.41).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,334.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,221.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

