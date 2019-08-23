UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on the stock.
RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HSBC set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price target (up previously from GBX 6,800 ($88.85)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,148.33 ($93.41).
Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,119 ($79.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,334.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,221.83.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
