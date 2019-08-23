TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.81 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $629,058.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 51,688,518,978 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

