Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Bought by Signition LP

Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $12,865,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 335,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 90,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,035,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

