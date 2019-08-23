Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $66.87

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and traded as low as $65.09. Tucows shares last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 1,170 shares traded.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Tucows alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.45. The company has a market cap of $714.21 million and a PE ratio of 45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.92.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.