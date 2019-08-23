TTC Protocol (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0992 on Top Exchanges

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC Protocol has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, BitForex and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00719515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco . TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

