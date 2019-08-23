Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.11

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and traded as high as $43.50. Truxton shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 3,687 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truxton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

